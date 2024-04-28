Governor General and Prime Minister of Grenada participate in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of bilateral relations.

St George, April 26. The Pier 57 room received guests from the Cuban Embassy in Grenada, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and a bond marked by solidarity and friendship. In attendance were the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade; the Prime Minister, the Honorable Dickon Mitchell; Chancellor Joseph Andall and the Ministers of Finance and Agriculture, the latter three graduates in Cuba.

When reflecting on the 45 years of friendship and collaboration, the Cuban Ambassador Ivette Martínez Leyva said that there have been decades of relationship between governments and peoples, years of mutual contribution, of support for our battles on international stages, years of history that deserve to be honest. She thanked the historic solidarity received from Grenada, in condemning the unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade that suffocates the Cuban people, as well as the rejection of the inclusion of Cuba on the list of possible state sponsors of terrorism.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, in a heartfelt speech that began with two minutes of silence in honor of the revolutionary leaders and the 24 Cubans who fell during the invasion, reaffirmed the commitment to foster this lasting bond. He underlined the profound importance of the Cuba-Grenada relationship, highlighting the deep-rooted brotherhood and solidarity, particularly in 1983, during the most difficult times for Grenada, for which they will always be grateful.

On behalf of the more than three hundred Grenadians who graduated in Cuba, its coordinator Dr. Dottin Malachy expressed gratitude for the opportunity that Cuba has given Grenadians to grow professionally and personally. “Those of us who study in Cuba carry lessons that go beyond textbooks and a graduate degree. We learned that it is not necessary to have great material resources to help our brothers anywhere in the world. We learned to have the same spirit of tireless fighting as Cubans, to overcome obstacles and, above all, to be supportive. For this and for many more invaluable lessons, we are eternally grateful to the Cuban Revolution,” he said.

Grenada and the Republic of Cuba forged diplomatic relations on April 14, 1979, cementing a bond that has transcended mere diplomatic relations. The empathy between the revolutionary leaders Fidel and Maurice Bishop made the relationship deep from its very beginnings and in the first four years of the revolution, more than seven hundred Cubans collaborated with the island in various areas. Although relations were interrupted in 1983, Cuba maintained its ties and the Grenada students continued their studies. The visits of Prime Minister Keith Mitchell in 1997, of Commander Fidel Castro in 1998, of President Miguel Díaz Canel in 2022 and the recent visit of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in April 2024, were and are an example of the permanent will to cultivate and deepen this bilateral relationship that transcends the feelings of its nationals.

Long live the friendship between Cuba and Grenada! was the most repeated demand and wish of the commemoration. The joy and satisfaction of all those who have done their bit to build this relationship, spanning four and a half decades, was evident in the faces and words of the participants. The night brought together members of the Cabinet and Parliament, officials of the Foreign Ministry, General Secretaries of the Parties, Diplomatic Corps, graduates in Cuba, members of the solidarity movement, Health and UNECA Collaborators and Cuban residents.

